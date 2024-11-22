SpaceX’s 6th Starship megarocket launch looked amazing from the ISS in astronaut and camera views (photo, video)
NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Sen cameras captured stunning views of SpaceX’s Starship megarocket launch from the International Space Station.
