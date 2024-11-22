Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX’s 6th Starship megarocket launch looked amazing from the ISS in astronaut and camera views (photo, video)

Submit on Friday, November 22nd, 2024 01:11

NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Sen cameras captured stunning views of SpaceX’s Starship megarocket launch from the International Space Station.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, November 22nd, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»