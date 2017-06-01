Ariane 5 delivers dual payload into orbit
Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: ViaSat-2, Eutelsat 172B; Date: 1 June 2017, 2345 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The successful mission set a record for the total mass carried into geostationary transfer orbit.
