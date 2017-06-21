Submit on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 22:59

Orbital ATK has completed analysis of the critical components demonstrated in the Orion Launch Abort System Attitude Control Motor (ACM) test conducted at the company’s Elkton, Maryland, facility. Results from the test indicate the motor’s HT-11 ‘High Thrust’ test was fully successful.

Related Post:AMC-9 suffers ‘significant anomaly’Delay of the day: BulgariaSat-1Thales Alenia Space takes stake in Airstar AerospaceOHB Italia, Arianespace sign contract to launch PRISMAPSLV-C38 / Cartosat-2 pre-launch detailsESA agreement with NOAA and USGS for Sentinel satellite dataResurs P3: Solar array deployment problem confirmedDelay of the day: SpaceX CRS 8Sovrn