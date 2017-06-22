Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 22:56

Harris Corporation has delivered an advanced digital weather satellite instrument to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute that will help forecasters safeguard people in the region from typhoons and other severe weather.

Related Post:United Launch Alliance enters its fifth yearOrbital celebrates 30th anniversary of company’s founding30 years ago: first Ariane flightSESAT marks 15 years in orbitTerraSAR-X marks two successful years in orbitNASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory celebrates 15th anniversary‘Singing satellite’ launched (?) ten years agoATK’s EO-1 satellite far exceeds design and mission lifeSovrn