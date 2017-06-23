MDA to study use of SAR for Mars exploration
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. announced that it has signed a contract with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to conduct a concept study to determine the feasibility of using a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Sub-Surface Ice Sounder and Imager as a potential payload on a future Mars orbiter mission.
