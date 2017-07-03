Submit on Monday, July 3rd, 2017 22:58

The story of the recently failed AMC-9 satellite got another twist over the weekend as it became known that the spacecraft was accompanied by several pieces of debris. It is unknown whether these pieces were shed by the satellite or whether they are of a different origin. Meanwhile, satellite operator said it hat made some contact with AMC-9 but wouldn’t confirm it was in full control of the spacecraft.

