Submit on Monday, July 3rd, 2017 22:57

SpaceX called off the launch of Intelsat 35e from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) 10 seconds before lift-off on 2 July owing to to a technical issue with the Falcon 9 rocket.

Related Post:SES Astra extends distribution of Astra2Connect to PolandDeutsche Telekom to market Astra2ConnectAstra2Connect to be available in FranceAstra2Connect service extended to Belgium, the NetherlandsAstra2Connect in AlbaniaM7 Group contracts new Astra capacity for BelgiumSES Astra launches digital platform in GermanyAstra2Connect expands to France, ItalySovrn