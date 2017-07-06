Submit on Thursday, July 6th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Intelsat 35e; Date: 5 July 2017, 2338 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The satellite separated from the rocket’s upper stage 32 minutes after launch, and signal acquisition has been confirmed.

