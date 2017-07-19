Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 22:57

Russia’s Progress Rocket and Space Centre is ready to manufacture new Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket (a.k.a. Feniks), Progress CEO Alexander Kirilin was quoted as saying.

