Aerospace Corporation to provide sensor for CubeSat mission
Submit on Friday, August 4th, 2017 22:57
The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace) has been selected by NASA to provide a sensor for an international CubeSat mission that will study scintillation in the ionosphere, a phenomena that affects radio signals, disrupting communications and GPS navigation.
