Aerospace Corporation to provide sensor for CubeSat mission

Friday, August 4th, 2017

The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace) has been selected by NASA to provide a sensor for an international CubeSat mission that will study scintillation in the ionosphere, a phenomena that affects radio signals, disrupting communications and GPS navigation.

