Monday, August 7th, 2017

Rocket Lab, an American-New Zealand aerospace company, said it has completed an internal review of data from its 25 May test flight of its Electron rocket. The review found the launch had to be terminated due to an independent contractor’s ground equipment issue, rather than an issue with the rocket.

