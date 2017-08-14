Submit on Monday, August 14th, 2017 22:56

Thermal vacuum tests of the Angosat satellite have been completed. The tests were conducted under the control of the representatives of the Republic of Angola at Federal Public Enterprise STC RSI, the head Test Center of State Corporation Roskosmos.

Related Post:New Horizons team sticking to original flight planThales Alenia Space signs contract for final phases of ExoMars programmeKarim Sabbagh to succeed Romain Bausch as President and CEO of SESSharp develops concentrator solar cell with world’s highest efficiencySatellite Industry Report shows satellite industry growth of 7% in 2012Astrium ships AlphasatEurope’s largest spaceship reaches its orbital portSaft awarded contracts from Boeing, Ball AerospaceSovrn