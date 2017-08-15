Submit on Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 22:57

DigitalGlobe, Inc. announced that it signed a Direct Access Program (DAP) contract with the Australian Department of Defence. This multi-year agreement will allow the Australian government to access DigitalGlobe’s industry-leading commercial satellite imaging constellation to support defence and intelligence missions.

