August 15th, 2017

NASA has procured combined data support services under an agreement with the Norwegian Space Centre in Oslo, Norway, for the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) programme and various co-operative international missions. This action is supported under an international agreement between the United States and Norway.

