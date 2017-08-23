Submit on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 22:56

ICEYE, which is developing synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) technology for microsatellites, announced US$13 million in new funding, including an US$8.5 million financing round led by Draper Nexus.

