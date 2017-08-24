SKY Perfect JSAT selects Kratos’ latest release of satID
Submit on Thursday, August 24th, 2017 22:57
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that Sky Perfect JSAT (SJC) selected satID version 3.20 as its satellite interference geolocation solution.
Related Post:Satellites fuelled for first Ariane 5 mission of 2017HYLAS 2/Intelsat 20 launch preparations on trackSoyuz cleared for second Arianespace launchSES-15 launch preparationsHispasat 36W-1 arrives at KourouPreparations for next Ariane 5 launch on trackFinal payload integration begins for O3b satellitesPayload preparations begin for Soyuz mission with Sentinel-1ASovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 24th, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.