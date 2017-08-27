NASA’s asteroid sample return mission successfully adjusts course
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft fired its thrusters to position itself on the correct course for its upcoming Earth flyby. The spacecraft, which is on a two-year outbound journey to asteroid Bennu, performed a precision course adjustment on 23 August to prepare for the gravity slingshot on 22 September.
