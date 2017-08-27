New GLONASS satellite arrives at Plesetsk
Submit on Sunday, August 27th, 2017 22:56
A navigation satellite GLONASS-M No. 52 left ISS-Reshetnev Company’s facilities in Zheleznogorsk and has already arrived at the Plesetsk launch site.
