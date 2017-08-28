Submit on Monday, August 28th, 2017 22:58

China and Russia are set to sign a milestone agreement on joint space exploration from 2018 to 2022. The deal is expected to be signed this October and will bring significant benefits to both nations, particularly in manned and future missions to the moon, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

Related Post:DVR, HD, Great Movies and Incredible Sports Equals Satellite TelevisionFive Things You Need to Know About Satellite TelevisionEnjoy All of the Great Things Satellite TV Can OfferSome Things to Look Out For With Satellite TVWhy You Should Invest In Satellite TVCatch All the Best Programming With Satellite Television on DemandIs Satellite Television Better Than Cable?Should I Get Satellite TV Service?Sovrn