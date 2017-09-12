Submit on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 22:57

Glavkosmos, GK Launch Services, and Lavochkin Science and Production Association have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The key area of the joint work will be the use of the Fregat Upper Stage and its modifications to expand business opportunities in provision of launch services by GK Launch Services.

