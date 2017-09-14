Submit on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 22:58

TheU.S. Air Force has accepted two new satellites into operation 12 September to expand their Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program’s ability to characterise and track objects in space to support a neighbourhood watch out in orbit.

