Submit on Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 22:58

Orbital ATK announced that its “S. S. Gene Cernan” Cygnus spacecraft successfully completed its eighth cargo supply mission to the International Space Station under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-1) contract.

