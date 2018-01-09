Submit on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 22:57

Arianespace signed an agreement to launch two satellites for Intelsat. This continues the longstanding relationship between Intelsat and Arianespace that dates back to 1983.

Related Post:Failed bearing blamed in Proton launch failureProgress docking with ISS failsRussia loses another Progress cargo ship in Soyuz mishapRussia plans Soyuz test launches – reportRussia blames faulty Ukrainian parts for Zenit crashProton crash: still no compensation from Russia for KazakhstanAnnus horribilis not over yet for Russian space sectorCriminal investigation into 2010 Proton crash closedSovrn