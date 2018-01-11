Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Cambodia orders satellite from China

Submit on Thursday, January 11th, 2018 22:57

On 11 January 2018, CGWIC and Royal Group of Cambodia signed a Framework Agreement of TECHO 1 Communications Satellite Project. As a prime contractor of the project, CGWIC will deliver a communications satellite to Cambodian user in the form of satellite In Orbit Delivery.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 11th, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»