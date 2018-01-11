Cambodia orders satellite from China
On 11 January 2018, CGWIC and Royal Group of Cambodia signed a Framework Agreement of TECHO 1 Communications Satellite Project. As a prime contractor of the project, CGWIC will deliver a communications satellite to Cambodian user in the form of satellite In Orbit Delivery.
