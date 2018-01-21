China launches more commercial imaging satellites
Submit on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 11; Payload: Jilin-1 Video 07, Jilin-1 Video 08; Date: 19 January 2018, 0412 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The rocket also carried four small piggyback satellites.
Related Post:NASA selects Small Explorer investigations for concept studiesITT wins NASA strategic missions concept study awardsNASA selects five Mars orbiter concept studiesNASA’S Webb telescope team completes optical milestoneNorthrop Grumman completes all flight optics for JWSTBall Aerospace supports NASA astrophysics mission conceptsNASA Selects technology concepts for study under NIACNASA’s Mission to Jupiter Moon Europa enters formulation phaseSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.