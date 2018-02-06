Submit on Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Falcon Heavy; Payload: dummy mass; Date: 6 February 2018, 2145 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. At the time of writing this, the rocket’s second stage had completed the second of its three burns on this test flight.

