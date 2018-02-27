Kratos delivers ground communications architecture for WGS
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Kratos RT Logic, delivered a virtual machine software satellite ground communications solution that commands the payload of the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) SATCOM satellites. Boeing’s Global SATCOM Configuration Control Element (GSCCE) Evolution programme chose Kratos’ virtual solution to replace an older command and control technology.
