Lockheed Martin completes foundation for new satellite factory
Submit on Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 22:57
The foundation for Lockheed Martin’s satellite production factory of the future has been completed. The Gateway Center construction is making rapid progress and is on track for its completion in 2020. The project recently reached a significant milestone, when the construction team began installing vertical structural steel.
