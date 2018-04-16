Ball Aerospace completes hand over of JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA
Submit on Monday, April 16th, 2018 22:57
Ball Aerospace completed the handover of NOAA’s advanced next-generation polar-orbiting weather satellite, the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS-1), to NASA following a successful satellite acceptance review.
