Submit on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 22:57

Eutelsat Communications announced that its 33.69% stake in the Spanish satellite operator, Hispasat, has been sold for a consideration of EUR302 million.

Related Post:EUMETSAT and NOAA sign Polar System Programme planGomSpace enters turn-key contract with Aerial & Maritime Ltd.Falcon 9 launches SES-9Never Miss a Show Again With Satellite TVWhen You Choose Satellite TV, You Choose the Future of TVMalaysia’s Astro Invests In Indian DTH VentureA Simple Guide To Understanding The Satellite TV SystemHow To Choose The Best Cable Television Service For Quality EntertainmentSovrn