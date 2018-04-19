NASA’s TESS planet hunter launched on Falcon 9
Submit on Thursday, April 19th, 2018 22:58
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite); Date: 18 April 2018, 2251 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. Falcon 9 delivered TESS to a highly elliptical orbit and the spacecraft was deployed approximately 49 minutes after lift-off.
