Submit on Monday, February 17th, 2020 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 60 Starlink satellites; Date: 17 February 2020, 1505 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. While the satellites were successfully deployed, the rocket’s first stage failed to land on a platform as planned.

