Submit on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 22:59

Rocket: Antares 230+; Payload: NG-13/Cygnus; Date: 15 February 2020, 1821 UTC; Launch site: Wallops Flight Facility, USA. The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station at about 0905 UTC on 18 February.

Related Post:XCOR’s tests of Lynx cryogenic piston pump a successMulti-Year collaboration agreement between Astrium and ESI GroupATK completes another shuttle motor testAerojet Rocketdyne demos 24-hour turnaround of AR-22 engineNASA GRAIL twins complete their moon impactXCOR Aerospace begins test firing of methane rocket engineXCOR Aerospace Begins Test Firing Of Methane Rocket Engine For NASAATK plans first small rocket launch next yearSovrn