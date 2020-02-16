Submit on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 22:58

NASA has selected Rocket Lab of Huntington Beach, California, to provide launch services for the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) CubeSat.

Related Post:XCOR’s tests of Lynx cryogenic piston pump a successMulti-Year collaboration agreement between Astrium and ESI GroupATK completes another shuttle motor testAerojet Rocketdyne demos 24-hour turnaround of AR-22 engineNASA GRAIL twins complete their moon impactXCOR Aerospace begins test firing of methane rocket engineXCOR Aerospace Begins Test Firing Of Methane Rocket Engine For NASAATK plans first small rocket launch next yearSovrn