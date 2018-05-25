Submit on Friday, May 25th, 2018 22:59

Russia’s Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has decided not to go ahead with its project to develop the Proton-L (Proton Medium) two-stage launch vehicle (LV), Interfax news agency reported citing a source at the centre. There was no immediate official confirmation, though.

