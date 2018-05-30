Submit on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 22:58

SES will provide a series of services for the Galileo European navigation system under a long-term agreement signed with Spaceopal, SES announced. The contract is part of the Galileo Service Operator (GSOp) framework agreement between Spaceopal – a joint venture between Telespazio and DLR GfR mbH – and the European Global Navigation Satellite System Agency (GSA).

