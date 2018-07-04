Submit on Wednesday, July 4th, 2018 22:58

The laser ranging interferometer (LRI) instrument has been successfully switched on aboard the recently launched twin U.S./German Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On (GRACE-FO) satellites.

