BepiColombo science orbiters stacked together
Submit on Sunday, September 2nd, 2018 22:57
The two science orbiters of the joint ESA-JAXA BepiColombo mission are connected in their launch configuration and the European science orbiter and transport module have been given the go-ahead to be loaded with propellants.
