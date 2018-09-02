Satellite News

BepiColombo science orbiters stacked together

Sunday, September 2nd, 2018

The two science orbiters of the joint ESA-JAXA BepiColombo mission are connected in their launch configuration and the European science orbiter and transport module have been given the go-ahead to be loaded with propellants.

