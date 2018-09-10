Submit on Monday, September 10th, 2018 22:56

Arianespace announced the launch services contract signature with CNES for the CSO-3 satellite, which will be launched aboard the future Ariane 6 launch vehicle – in its A62 version – from the Guiana Space Center. This option already was included in the previously-signed launch contract for the CSO-1 and CSO-2 satellites on missions using the Soyuz launcher.

