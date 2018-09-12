ULA to launch final Delta II with NASA’s ICESat-2
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta II rocket is in final preparations to launch NASA’s Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2) spacecraft from Space Launch Complex-2 on 15 September between 1246 and 1520 UTC. This marks the final launch of the Delta II rocket, which first launched on 14 February 1989.
