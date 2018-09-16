Submit on Sunday, September 16th, 2018 22:55

The Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On (GRACE-FO) mission team plans to switch to a backup system in the Microwave Instrument (MWI) on one of the twin spacecraft this month. Following the switch-over, GRACE-FO is expected to quickly resume science data collection.

Related Post:MUOS-3 launchedSecond ‘mini-shuttle’ launchedFirst WGS satellite launchedAtlas V launches six experimental military satellitesDelta IV launches third WGS satelliteSecond modernised GPS IIR satellite launchedLast DSP satellite placed in orbitSecond AEHF satellite launchedSovrn