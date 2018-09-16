U.S. Air Force announces selection of GPS III follow-on contract
Submit on Sunday, September 16th, 2018 22:56
The U.S. Air Force announced selection of Lockheed Martin for a fixed-price-type production contract for 22 GPS III Follow-On satellites with a total estimated contract value up to US$7.2 billion.
Related Post:MUOS-3 launchedSecond ‘mini-shuttle’ launchedFirst WGS satellite launchedAtlas V launches six experimental military satellitesDelta IV launches third WGS satelliteSecond modernised GPS IIR satellite launchedLast DSP satellite placed in orbitSecond AEHF satellite launchedSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, September 16th, 2018 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.