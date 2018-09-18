Submit on Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 22:59

For its sixth launch of the year, Arianespace will orbit two telecommunications satellites using an Ariane 5 from the Guiana Space Center (CSG): Horizons 3e, installed as the upper passenger, for Intelsat and its partner Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation; along with Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38, as the lower passenger, for Azercosmos and Intelsat.

