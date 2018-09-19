China launches twin BeiDou-3 satellites
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3b/ZY-1; Payload: Beidou-3M13, Beidou-3M14 [Beidou-37, Beidou-38]; Date: 19 September 2018, 1407 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were successfully deployed approx. four hours after lift-off.
