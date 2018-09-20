HTV7 launch again delayed by bad weather
Submit on Thursday, September 20th, 2018 22:59
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have postponed the launch of the H-IIB Launch Vehicle No. 7 (H-IIB F7) which carries aboard the H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI7” (HTV7).
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 20th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.