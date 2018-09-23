JAXA lands hopping robots on asteroid Ryugu
Submit on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 22:56
A pair of robot rovers have landed on an asteroid and begun a survey, Japan’s space agency JAXA said, as it conducts a mission aiming to shed light on the origins of the solar system. The rover mission marks the world’s first moving, robotic observation of an asteroid surface.
Related Post:Dawn launch further delayedDelay of the day: THEMISDelay of the day: COSMO SkyMed-2Delta II launches twin solar observatoriesGOES-O launch no earlier than end of JuneDelay of the day: Falcon 9/TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSatDelay of the day: IGSSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.