Submit on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 22:56

A pair of robot rovers have landed on an asteroid and begun a survey, Japan’s space agency JAXA said, as it conducts a mission aiming to shed light on the origins of the solar system. The rover mission marks the world’s first moving, robotic observation of an asteroid surface.

Related Post:Dawn launch further delayedDelay of the day: THEMISDelay of the day: COSMO SkyMed-2Delta II launches twin solar observatoriesGOES-O launch no earlier than end of JuneDelay of the day: Falcon 9/TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSatDelay of the day: IGSSovrn