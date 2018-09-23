Submit on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 22:57

Northrop Grumman Corporation recently conducted its first ground test of a 160-cm diameter Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM 63) in Promontory, Utah. Utilising advanced technologies, the company developed this new rocket motor for use on the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V launch vehicle.

