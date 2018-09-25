Submit on Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 22:58

NASA has awarded a contract extension to the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to continue operations and science support for the agency’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Related Post:Northrop Grumman delivers JWST telescope structureNorthrop Grumman completes all flight optics for JWSTJWST first flight mirror completes cryogenic testingJWST mirror backplane prototype passes space readiness testsSupport hardware delivered for JWST PathfinderNorthrop Grumman Corporation (Aerospace Systems) results 2012RapidEye constellation to last until 2019NGC’s Astro Aerospace delivers mid-boom assemblies for JWSTSovrn