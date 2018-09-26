Submit on Wednesday, September 26th, 2018 22:57

ThinKom Solutions, Inc. has announced the successful completion of the first ground test of its ThinAir Ka2517 Ka-band phased-array satellite antenna with the SES’ O3b constellation of medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellites.

