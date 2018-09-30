AEHF-4 encapsulated ahead of October launch
The U.S. Air Force’s fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-4) communication satellite was encapsulated on 26 September at Astrotech Space Operations processing facility in Florida.
